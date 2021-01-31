HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An intoxicated juvenile driver crashed into a Houston police cruiser early Sunday, as officers were blocking parts of Southwest Freeway for a stalled vehicle, police said.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Kirby Drive.
An officer had closed off lanes of the freeway for the stalled vehicle when a black Camaro slammed into the cruiser, according to Houston police.
The officer involved was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver, a juvenile, was arrested on pending DWI charges.
The crash was the latest involving police vehicles in the city over the past several months, and the latest involving an impaired driver.
Authorities reported a drop of up to 50% in the number of DWIs in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. The number of drivers charged with DWI were quickly catching up to 2019 statistics as the lockdown lifted.
1 injured in Southwest Freeway crash involving Houston police cruiser
RELATED: HPD patrol vehicle involved in deadly car crash
RELATED: Houston police cruiser slams into car en route to disturbance call
Impaired driver crashes into 3 police cruisers at accident scene
Police officer hurt when intoxicated juvenile driver slams into HPD cruiser on Southwest Freeway
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More