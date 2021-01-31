Police officer hurt when intoxicated juvenile driver slams into HPD cruiser on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An intoxicated juvenile driver crashed into a Houston police cruiser early Sunday, as officers were blocking parts of Southwest Freeway for a stalled vehicle, police said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Kirby Drive.

An officer had closed off lanes of the freeway for the stalled vehicle when a black Camaro slammed into the cruiser, according to Houston police.

The officer involved was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver, a juvenile, was arrested on pending DWI charges.

The crash was the latest involving police vehicles in the city over the past several months, and the latest involving an impaired driver.

Authorities reported a drop of up to 50% in the number of DWIs in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. The number of drivers charged with DWI were quickly catching up to 2019 statistics as the lockdown lifted.

1 injured in Southwest Freeway crash involving Houston police cruiser

RELATED: HPD patrol vehicle involved in deadly car crash

RELATED: Houston police cruiser slams into car en route to disturbance call

Impaired driver crashes into 3 police cruisers at accident scene
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashhouston police departmentdwialcoholcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
E. Houston police chase ends in crash, suspect shoots at officers
Winds remain after front passes through SE Texas
500K COVID-19 vaccine doses vaccine head to Texas
Some rural Texans are driving hundreds of miles for vaccine
Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
8 people taken to hospital after car crashes into Fiesta Mart
Deshaun removes Twitter profile image of him in Texans jersey
Show More
People desperate for COVID-19 guides seek local journalists
Driver shot at 3 times in possible road rage, HCSO said
Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Houston works to open low-income vaccine clinic
Family denied burial plot in 'whites only' cemetery
More TOP STORIES News