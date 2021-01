Police officer hurt when intoxicated juvenile driver slams into HPD cruiser on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An intoxicated juvenile driver crashed into a Houston police cruiser early Sunday, as officers were blocking parts of Southwest Freeway for a stalled vehicle, police said.It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Kirby Drive.An officer had closed off lanes of the freeway for the stalled vehicle when a black Camaro slammed into the cruiser, according to Houston police.The officer involved was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver, a juvenile, was arrested on pending DWI charges.The crash was the latest involving police vehicles in the city over the past several months, and the latest involving an impaired driver.Authorities reported a drop of u p to 50% in the number of DWIs in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown . The number of drivers charged with DWI were quickly catching up to 2019 statistics as the lockdown lifted.