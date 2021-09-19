car crash

Woman injured in crash with HPD sergeant

Woman hurt in crash with HPD cruiser

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is recovering after she was involved in a crash with a Houston police officer.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Washington Avenue near Studemont.

An HPD sergeant was driving on Washington when the driver of a BMW pulled out in front of him, authorities said.

That's when the sergeant crashed into a motorcycle that was behind the BMW, according to Houston police. The motorcyclist ran a red light, investigators said.

The woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and was given a citation for running a red light.
