Houston police officer stable after Acres Homes crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was hospitalized Friday after an SUV slammed into the back of an HPD cruiser, authorities said.It happened around 5 a.m. on Wheatley Street near Ferguson Way.The officer was southbound on Wheatley when the SUV collided with the police vehicle, according to Houston police.The officer was taken to a hospital for injuries, but the extent of those injuries wasn't immediately known. The other driver involved was being checked for signs of any impairment after the crash.There was no word on an arrest or charges.Friday's crash is the latest in a trend of incidents involving law enforcement vehicles.On Sunday, a Houston police officer suffered minor injuries after colliding with a car that ran a stop sign in southeast Houston. Last month, five Montgomery County deputy constables were injured when a driver slammed into a deputy's cruiser on the Eastex Freeway, causing a chain-reaction crash.