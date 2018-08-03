EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3873662" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police give update after SWAT officers search neighborhood following reported sighting of murder suspect Joseph Pappas.

A reported sighting of Joseph James Pappas near his Westbury home sparked an intense search late Thursday as police set up a perimeter in hopes of catching the suspect. After hours of searching, officers deemed the sighting a false alarm."We're always careful but especially with a suspect who has an active murder warrant and we have learned is skilled with firearms and training," said HPD Exec. Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard. "We are going to take our time and be methodical. We have some of the best-trained SWAT in the nation."As the manhunt continues, Houston Police Chief Acevedo confirms to Foti Kallergis that Pappas has not used his passport. Acevedo added that there is no indication that Pappas has left the country.Pappas is a trained officer with 30 years experience and a highly skilled shooter. Police are asking for everyone to continue to keep a look out for Pappas, but to consider him armed and dangerous.Houston police say a neighbor called the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables' Office to report the sighting, spurring a frenzy of police activity outside the murder suspect's home on Stillbrooke.HPD Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said deputy constables believed the suspect may have returned to his home after a light was seen shining inside the residence.An open gate also sparked concern the suspect may have tried to gain reentry to the home one day after it was searched by police.Neighbors were informed by authorities of the situation before SWAT officers and K-9 units were used to systematically search for the alleged killer.The Houston Police Department said the house was cleared just after midnight Friday, and that their search for the ex-deputy constable continues.A warrant has been issued for Pappas, who is suspected in the July 20 murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht as he rode his bicycle to work in the Texas Medical Center.Police urged anyone with information on Pappas' whereabouts to call 911.Pappas was a skilled marksman, and investigators said he held a grudge for more than 20 years against the doctor over his mother's death. She died on Dr. Hausknecht's operating table.