HPD chief Art Acevedo says he's investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in east Houston

Sgt. Benjamin LeBlanc - 12 years with HPD

Patrick Rubio - 2 years with HPD

Omar Tapia - One year with HPD

Kevin Nguyen - One year with HPD

Luis Alvarado - One year with HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he has some questions about the deadly shooting of a man in east Houston last week, and he promises a thorough investigation.According to Acevedo, the entire incident lasted 14 minutes. The last 45 seconds of the incident was captured on cell phone video, which has now been posted on YouTube.Nicolas Chavez, 27, was killed. The cause of death is listed as "multiple gunshot wounds," according to online records.On April 21, Acevedo said his officers responded to reports of a suicidal person who was armed and running in and out of traffic in the 800 block of Gazin Street.Acevedo said the suspect allegedly had a sharp object in his hands, but it turned out to be a piece of rebar.Acevedo said Chavez was ignoring commands from the officers and was also threatening them.Officers first fired bags and then they used a taser before shooting Chavez. The gunshots didn't come until Chavez started reeling an officer's taser in, Acevedo said.When officers started shooting, witnesses caught it on video."That video raises a lot of questions, but I promise you, they will be answered," Acevedo told reporters. "We hold our people to standards, they're trained. We're going to look at everything and will come back with our findings, both criminally and administratively, as soon as we can."Acevedo said there are 70 body camera videos from officers who responded to the scene. The videos are still in review, according to Acevedo.The Harris County District Attorney's Office has also joined the investigation.They have all been placed on administrative duty following the shooting, per departmental policy.