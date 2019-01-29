Rhogena Nicholas, 58, and Dennis Tuttle, 59, were killed during the shootout with police at the house at 7800 Harding.
Four officers were shot and another suffered a knee injury.
HPD Police Chief Art Acevedo released more information at a press conference Tuesday morning about how the shooting unfolded.
All of the officers involved are undercover narcotics officers. Their names will not be released.
Acevedo said the first officer that went through the door had a shotgun and was immediately charged by a large pit bull.
The officer shot the dog and killed it. At the same time, Tuttle came from around the back and opened fire with a .357 Magnum revolver, hitting the first officer in the shoulder.
That's when Nicholas reached over the officer and started making a move for his shotgun.
Back-up officers fired at Nicholas, hitting her.
Acevedo says the officer who breached the door first is 54 years old. This was the third time in his career that he had been shot.
According to Acevedo, once two officers were down and a third was shot, the other officers left their cover positions to pull their fellow officers out of harm's way.
All the officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
The 54-year-old officer was shot in the neck. He is a 32-year veteran of the force.
Acevedo said the injured officer passed a note to him at the hospital, saying, "I had to get in there, other officers were down."
Another officer was also shot in the neck. He and the 54-year-old are in critical condition.
WHAT WE KNOW: Details on the injured officers
A 33-year-old officer, who was shot in the shoulder, has been released from the hospital. He is a 10-year veteran of the force.
A 50-year-old officer who was shot in the face is likely to be released from the hospital Tuesday.
Another 50-year-old officer injured his knee and required surgery.
3 of our officers are currently stable, 2 are still critical please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers.— Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 29, 2019
Please no names on social media at this time.
This is it. The house where 5 officers were injured: 4 were shot. You can see bullet holes next to door. Two suspects taken down. Police were here serving a drug warrant. Chief @ArtAcevedo says neighbors tipped them off drugs were being sold here. #abc13 https://t.co/vRdrdjRUfq… pic.twitter.com/X8dZgRoC7J— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 29, 2019
CLOSE UP: bullet holes all over the outside of this Harding St. house where 4 officers were shot, 1 officer hurt his knee. Blood and syringes in the yard. Police were here serving drug warrant. #abc13 https://t.co/RyI5Pgh2ct pic.twitter.com/w0rnhYam0U— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 29, 2019
Police said a tip from a neighbor that the suspects were dealing drugs, including black tar heroin, led officers to the house.
Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooting highlights the "service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe."
Statement On Houston Police Shooting: https://t.co/PYc4qmVDeN pic.twitter.com/EC3jIrAxX3— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) January 29, 2019