4 Houston police officers shot, 1 injured and 2 suspects killed during narcotics search warrant

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctors give update on officers injured in shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police have identified the two suspects accused of firing at officers as they served a narcotics warrant at a home in southeast Houston on Monday.

Rhogena Nicholas, 58, and Dennis Tuttle, 59, were killed during the shootout with police at the house at 7800 Harding.

Four officers were shot and another suffered a knee injury.

HPD Police Chief Art Acevedo released more information at a press conference Tuesday morning about how the shooting unfolded.

All of the officers involved are undercover narcotics officers. Their names will not be released.

Acevedo said the first officer that went through the door had a shotgun and was immediately charged by a large pit bull.

The officer shot the dog and killed it. At the same time, Tuttle came from around the back and opened fire with a .357 Magnum revolver, hitting the first officer in the shoulder.

That's when Nicholas reached over the officer and started making a move for his shotgun.

Back-up officers fired at Nicholas, hitting her.

EMBED More News Videos

HPD Chief Acevedo describes moments during deadly shootout between suspects and officers



Acevedo says the officer who breached the door first is 54 years old. This was the third time in his career that he had been shot.

According to Acevedo, once two officers were down and a third was shot, the other officers left their cover positions to pull their fellow officers out of harm's way.
EMBED More News Videos

HPD Chief Art Acevedo asks for the public to pray for the injured officers.



All the officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The 54-year-old officer was shot in the neck. He is a 32-year veteran of the force.

Acevedo said the injured officer passed a note to him at the hospital, saying, "I had to get in there, other officers were down."

Another officer was also shot in the neck. He and the 54-year-old are in critical condition.

WHAT WE KNOW: Details on the injured officers

A 33-year-old officer, who was shot in the shoulder, has been released from the hospital. He is a 10-year veteran of the force.

A 50-year-old officer who was shot in the face is likely to be released from the hospital Tuesday.

Another 50-year-old officer injured his knee and required surgery.
TIMELINE: 4 officers shot serving narcotics warrant
EMBED More News Videos

Here is how the officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston unfolded.


Police said a tip from a neighbor that the suspects were dealing drugs, including black tar heroin, led officers to the house.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooting highlights the "service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer injuredpolice officer shotofficer involved shootinghouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What we know about the 2 suspects killed in shooting
'Dirtbags' on notice after police officers shot in Houston
What we know about the 4 HPD officers shot and 1 injured
Thousands of strangers attend funeral for veteran with no family
Kenny & Ziggy's offering free food for Houston officers
Officer in critical condition shot in line of duty before
Woman says Burger King employee raped her in bathroom stall
HPD's T-Rex nominated for 'K9 of the Year' after losing leg
Show More
The 60: Houston community steps up to help injured HPD officers
Snapchat video shows police rush in to help injured officers
Woman jumps from 2nd floor to escape after boyfriend killed
HPD searching for man who threatened girlfriend
'We need more ambulances!': police dispatch audio captures chaos
More News