HPD's Art Acevedo to talk on GMA about how to move America forward

FULL INTERVIEW: "It's time to presidential, not like you're on The Apprentice," Acevedo said in an interview with CNN. "This is not Hollywood. This is real life, and real lives are at risk."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After spending the day with marchers during Tuesday's rally for George Floyd, Houston police chief Art Acevedo will be on Good Morning America to speak out about what needs to be done to help America move forward.Acevedo has been speaking out since the news of Floyd's death broke out. His first statement came a few days after Floyd's death, "putting your weight, putting your knee in the back of an individual's neck is not acceptable in this department and it's not acceptable in any legitimate police department that I've encountered in my career," Acevedo said.Since then, he has spoken at various rallies and marched with numerous people to show his support. Acevedo also spoke out against President Donald Trump's reactions to the ongoing protests."Let me just say this to the President of the United States on behalf of the police chiefs in this country, please, if you don't have something constructive to say, keep your mouth shut," Acevedo said during an interview with CNN. "Because you're putting men and women in their early 20s at risk. It's not about dominating, it's about winning hearts and minds.Acevedo will be one of three of the nation's top police chiefs to speak on GMA. You can watch Acevedo's GMA interview on ABC13 at 7 a.m.