police chase

Pit maneuvers did not work to stop suspected robbers in 30-minute chase, Houston police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspected robbers lead Houston police on 30-minute chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police said they tried several pit maneuvers to stop a pickup truck in a chase they were led on for 30 minutes, but in this case those tricks did not work on the suspected robbers.

The chase started near Little York Road and Shady Lane. It ended at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday at Chrisman and Aldine Mail Route in north Harris County.

Police said the chase started because the truck had been reported stolen out of Conroe and believed to have been used in multiple robberies.

During the chase, video shows officers trying to ram the pickup several times to get it to stop. That is called a pit maneuver. It did not work.

"They did try several pit maneuvers during the car chase. The truck was very heavy. There was a lot of stuff in the back of the truck, so it wasn't successful," said Lt. R. Willkens.

Officers said the driver ran after stopping but was caught behind a trailer.

Three people, including a woman, were taken into custody, according to police.

Police said they are looking into whether the suspects fires shots at someone around I-45 and Little York before the chase started.

No one was reported hurt during the chase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimepolice chasehouston police departmentrobberycar theft
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Family dispute leads to shooting, chase and school lockdown
Suspect ejected from car in crash after high-speed police chase
Catalytic converter theft suspects caught after cemetery crash
Officer: No 'police K9 warning' before dog ripped off woman's scalp
TOP STORIES
Father killed, son shot during robbery at car wash, HPD says
Exclusive interview with missing Nevada teen's family
Mother pleads for answers in shooting death of her 17-year-old son
Alexis Hopkins becomes 1st woman drafted by professional baseball team
Biden ending Europe trip with unity message that echoes past
Beautiful weekend but pollen and pollution could impact your health
More than 1k drivers cited for fake tags in March, says HCTRA
Show More
Calls for clemency continue for Texas mom set to be executed
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
Men's basketball success benefits the UH beyond the court
Search intensifies for missing 39-year-old League City woman
HISD music teacher sentenced to federal prison for child porn
More TOP STORIES News