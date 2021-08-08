shooting

HPD lieutenant comes under fire during shooting investigation

EMBED <>More Videos

HPD lieutenant comes under fire during shooting investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police lieutenant came under fire overnight as he sat inside his patrol cruiser while investigating an unrelated incident in west Houston.

It happened around midnight Sunday on Wilcrest near Briar Forest.

Officers responded to a robbery call involving a 16-year-old who was shot in the area and were investigating the incident when someone fired at a HPD cruiser.

Lieutenant Larry Crowson was sitting inside the vehicle when it happened.

""Apparently, somebody fired a pellet gun or a slingshot, and broke out the rear window of my patrol vehicle," Crowson said.

No one was injured in the ordeal and the shooters got away. Officers searched the area on foot and by helicopter before calling off the hunt.

While attacks on police officers are not common, this is at least the second incident involving an HPD cruiser.

In June, multiple gunmen opened fire on a Houston police officer who had just finished a traffic stop in southwest Houston. That cruiser was hit at least three times.

Nobody was hurt in that incident, and the attackers were never caught.

The 16-year-old who was shot in Sunday morning's robbery is expected to recover.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentgun violenceshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
2 shot during argument at auto shop in Spring Branch, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News