HPD asks for help finding missing 86-year-old woman with dementia

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help finding a missing elderly woman last seen early Monday.
Cora Thompson Smith was last seen around 1:35 a.m. at her home in the 7500 block of Kingsley Street.
According to reports, Smith suffers from dementia.
She was last seen wearing red pajama pants, a white shirt with flowers on it and no shoes.
Police say Smith also walks with a limp.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
