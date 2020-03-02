HPD asks for help finding missing 86-year-old woman with dementia

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help finding a missing elderly woman last seen early Monday.

Cora Thompson Smith was last seen around 1:35 a.m. at her home in the 7500 block of Kingsley Street.

According to reports, Smith suffers from dementia.

She was last seen wearing red pajama pants, a white shirt with flowers on it and no shoes.

Police say Smith also walks with a limp.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonelderly womanmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sea fog returns ahead of stormy weather Wednesday
Truck owner killed in front of his family after chasing thief
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
CDC mistakenly releases coronavirus patient
Blue Bell releases new 'Cookie Dough Overload' ice cream flavor
Happy Texas Independence Day! Here are 7 fun facts
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children after abduction
Show More
100+ products that actually help fight coronavirus
Attempted robbery turns into shootout that injures 2 clerks
Couple speeding in Dodge Challenger killed in 6-vehicle crash
Coronavirus fears spark change of "Be Someone' graffiti
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News