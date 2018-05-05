SHOOTING

2 people shot in apparent road rage incident in west Houston, HPD says

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident that left two people injured in west Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident that left two people injured in west Houston.

Officers were dispatched around 6:33 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 12000 block of Richmond Avenue.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in the incident.

One person in each of the targeted vehicles were injured. Police say they were transported to SW Memorial Hermann with non-life threatening injuries.

HPD says one of the suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinghouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Man freed from jail after shooting Katy mom from moving vehicle
Police: Woman opened fire at warehouse, killing manager
1 shot after drive-by shooting at SE Houston gas station
2 shot at high school football game in Florida
More shooting
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News