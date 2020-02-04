How you can help grieving family of 7-year-old found dead

By
BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 26-year-old mother is facing three charges: abandonment, endangering a child and imminent danger bodily injury.

The charges come after Bay City police found Lauren Dean's 7-year-old bedridden child dead inside her apartment.



READ MORE: Mother arrested after 7-year-old girl found dead in Bay City home

The loss of the little girl, Jordynn Barrera, has left her family heartbroken. Pastor Franc Paiz with Power Church is helping her family and spoke with the girl's father.

"He's hurt. He's grieving, of course, but he's holding up for his other child and trying to get things together for Jordynn," said Paiz.

Word spread across the community and now, they're stepping up to help. Power Church is hosting a lunch on Friday, Feb. 7, to raise funds for the girl's family.



"Just knowing that a 7-year-old is gone and there's no resources to bury her," said Paiz. "We wanted to step up. Our hearts just went out to the children."

The meal is $10 a plate, and the church is already getting a big response.

"It's just one less thing they have to worry about," explained Paiz. "They can grieve and go on to be with their family."

Meanwhile, Bay City police say they continue to investigate. Officers responded to a welfare check at a Bay City apartment complex on Friday.

Inside they found the 7-year-old dead. She was bedridden due to medical conditions. Also inside were her two siblings: one is five and the other just 3 months old.

Police have not released any more details surrounding Jordynn's death, but do say the Justice of the Peace has requested an autopsy.

CPS assisted and says the other two children are now with relatives.

"To the family, were praying for you, and our deepest condolences, and were praying that the Holy Spirit is going to comfort you," said Paiz.

ABC13 reached out to the Matagorda County District Attorney numerous times on Monday requesting information on the charges.

They failed to provide any information or even respond.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bay citychild abusechildren's healthchild abandonedchild deathchild killedchild neglectchild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
James Click new general manager of the Astros
Deputy shot in Liberty County last year has passed away
Last 3 Houston rodeo concerts to be announced tomorrow
Winter's not over: Temps drop from 80s to 30s this week
SPONSORED: Show the love with Chelsey's Valentine's fish fillet recipe
Texas A&M-Commerce shooting: 2 women killed and child hurt
Fetus discovered at north Harris County work site
Show More
Rush Limbaugh reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Long-time Houston city secretary Anna Russell dies at 88
Iowa Caucus 2020: Trump projected to win GOP caucus
DA says man arrested by former cop to be declared innocent
Robbers hit worker in face during cell phone store robbery
More TOP STORIES News