How you can help grieving family of 7-year-old found dead

This is 7yo Jordynn Barrera. She was bedridden due to medical conditions. Bay City PD went to her mother’s apartment and found her dead. Her mother faces 3 charges of “abandon endanger a child.” There’s a fundraiser on Friday at Power Church in Bay City. https://t.co/6abLtAOGb0 pic.twitter.com/vM3EN2k67N — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) February 3, 2020

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 26-year-old mother is facing three charges: abandonment, endangering a child and imminent danger bodily injury.The charges come after Bay City police found Lauren Dean's 7-year-old bedridden child dead inside her apartment.The loss of the little girl, Jordynn Barrera, has left her family heartbroken. Pastor Franc Paiz with Power Church is helping her family and spoke with the girl's father."He's hurt. He's grieving, of course, but he's holding up for his other child and trying to get things together for Jordynn," said Paiz.Word spread across the community and now, they're stepping up to help. Power Church is hosting a lunch on Friday, Feb. 7, to raise funds for the girl's family."Just knowing that a 7-year-old is gone and there's no resources to bury her," said Paiz. "We wanted to step up. Our hearts just went out to the children."The meal is $10 a plate, and the church is already getting a big response."It's just one less thing they have to worry about," explained Paiz. "They can grieve and go on to be with their family."Meanwhile, Bay City police say they continue to investigate. Officers responded to a welfare check at a Bay City apartment complex on Friday.Inside they found the 7-year-old dead. She was bedridden due to medical conditions. Also inside were her two siblings: one is five and the other just 3 months old.Police have not released any more details surrounding Jordynn's death, but do say the Justice of the Peace has requested an autopsy.CPS assisted and says the other two children are now with relatives."To the family, were praying for you, and our deepest condolences, and were praying that the Holy Spirit is going to comfort you," said Paiz.ABC13 reached out to the Matagorda County District Attorney numerous times on Monday requesting information on the charges.They failed to provide any information or even respond.