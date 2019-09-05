hurricane dorian

How you can help communities hit by Hurricane Dorian

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By Tonya Simpson
As Hurricane Dorian continues its path of destruction, efforts are underway to help the areas impacted in the Bahamas. If you want to help there are some easy ways you can donate:

  • You can give $10 to the American Red Cross by texting "DORIAN" to 90999
  • To support the Volunteer Florida Foundation text "DISASTER" to give $10 or "DISASTER25" to give $25 to 20222.
  • Charity Navigator is a charity assessment organization that evaluates charitable organizations across the country. They have compiled a list of reputable charities committed to helping Hurricane Dorian victims.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    hurricane dorianabc11 togetherhurricane
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    HURRICANE DORIAN
    Cocaine washes ashore on Florida beach as Dorian churns in Atlantic
    Man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away during Dorian
    20 dead, Bahamas remains stunned after Hurricane Dorian
    Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    15-year-old dies after he's hit by car near Waller High School
    Security guard shot outside strip club in north Houston
    Astros dropping new limited edition Bun B-designed caps
    Houston council OKs $4.6 million Harvey inspections contract
    SPONSORED: Explore Fashion and Exploration in Houston River Oaks District
    Officers crash into tree while chasing suspected ATM thieves
    Man behind Destiny's Child hit 'Say My Name' killed
    Show More
    Old ABC13 set helping Pasadena teens kick start career in TV
    911 calls from Kevin Hart's car crash detail aftermath of accident
    Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
    Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after rescue attempt
    Days of record 100-degree heat coming to Houston
    More TOP STORIES News