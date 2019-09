How you can help communities hit by Hurricane Dorian

You can give $10 to the American Red Cross by texting "DORIAN" to 90999

To support the Volunteer Florida Foundation text "DISASTER" to give $10 or "DISASTER25" to give $25 to 20222.

Charity Navigator is a charity assessment organization that evaluates charitable organizations across the country. They have compiled a list of reputable charities committed to helping Hurricane Dorian victims.

As Hurricane Dorian continues its path of destruction, efforts are underway to help the areas impacted in the Bahamas . If you want to help there are some easy ways you can donate: