Going cashless: Starting Friday, NRG Park will only accept card payment for parking

If you're headed to a Houston Texans game, a concert, or even to the rodeo next year, you'll want to make sure you bring a cashless way to pay for parking.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you prefer to pay with cash? This message is for you!

NRG Park announced that starting on Friday, Dec. 1, the venue will only accept card payment at parking gates.

Card payments include credit, debit Apple Pay and Google Pay, NRG said.

NRG Park is the home of NRG Stadium, NRG Center, NRG Arena and the NRG Astrodome.

The change comes on the day that Katy will take on C.E. King in High School Football Regional Finals at NRG Stadium at 7 p.m.