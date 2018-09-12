U.S. & WORLD

Novelist who wrote 'How to Murder Your Husband' charged with murdering her husband

EMBED </>More Videos

Romance novelist charged with her husband's murder

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KTRK) --
The romance novelist who wrote the "The Wrong Husband" is now accused of killing her husband.

The 68-year-old writer, Nancy Crampton-Brophy, is facing charges of murder with a firearm constituting domestic violence, according to the Portland, Oregon district attorney's office.

Nancy was arrested Wednesday at her home in Beaverton.

Her husband, 63-year-old Daniel Brophy, was killed in June.

Students at Oregon Culinary Institute, where Daniel Brophy was a lead instructor, found him shot inside a classroom.

The day after Brophy's death, Nancy posted a statement on Facebook:

"I have sad news to relate, my husband and best friend, Chef Dan Brophy, was killed yesterday morning. I'm struggling to make sense of everything right now. While I appreciate your loving responses, I am overwhelmed."


In "How to Murder Your Husband," Crampton-Brophy described motives and possible murder weapons she would choose from if her character were to kill a husband in a romance novel.

Her other works also dealt with murder. Her novel "The Wrong Husband" tells the tale of a woman who tries to leave an abusive spouse by faking her death. In "The Wrong Cop," she wrote about a woman who "spent every day of her marriage fantasizing about killing" her husband.

The news of Nancy's arrest shocked neighbors in the community.

"They were pretty quiet. Never really saw them together very often," neighbor Jeff Hutchinson said.

Police have not revealed the motive in this case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderu.s. & worldOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Tropical rains head for Texas, Florence threatens East Coast
Apple unveils larger, pricier iPhone
'Don't play games with it': Florence takes aim at Southeast
'Vampire facial' may have caused infection at spa
Taco Bell voted as the 'Best Mexican Restaurant of 2018'
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Conroe priest accused of molesting teens in sex abuse scandal
Baby found with umbilical cord in N. Harris Co. wooded area
Officials identify mystery woman found dead in recycling bin
11 kids, 5 adults hospitalized after gas release near schools
Former teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Tropical rains head for Texas, Florence threatens East Coast
More heavy downpours near the coast, Eye on the Gulf this afternoon
'Don't play games with it': Florence takes aim at Southeast
Show More
Hurricane Florence supplies scramble at NC Walmart
Heavy rain could impact Houston road construction projects
Coastal cities worried about flood threat ahead of more storms
Cajun Navy captain from Sugar Land headed to Hurr. Florence
'Vampire facial' may have caused infection at spa
More News