Fans line up outside overnight for chance to meet Astros stars Yordan Álvarez and Cristian Javier

There were a lot of yawns, but also a lot of excitement as fans snoozed on air mattresses and towels outside DICK'S for a chance to meet Yordan Álvarez or Cristian Javier.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans waited outside for hours overnight for a chance to meet their favorite Houston Astros players following their big World Series win.

DICK'S Sporting Goods is hosting two meet-and-greets for fans on Wednesday, but in order to secure a chance to participate, fans lined up hours early.

Fans brought lawn chairs, blankets and air mattresses to make the wait easier. Some slept outside the store, while others just waited with excitement.

Designated hitter Yordan Álvarez will meet fans from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Baybrook DICK'S location at 18650 Gulf Freeway.

Pitcher Cristian Javier has his own meet-and-greet from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the DICK's store located at 24600 Katy Freeway.

But in order to meet either of the 'Stros, fans have to be some of the first people in line at 9 a.m. at each location. Only the first 225 people will get a wristband, which secures their place for the meet-and-greets this evening.

At the Baybrook Mall DICK'S location, it appeared that there were already at least 200 people in line just before 7 a.m.

"Are you missing school today?" ABC13's Charly Edsitty asked one young fan. "No, I'm still going to have to go to school," he said.

"Oh man! You can't skip school?" Charly asked. "Well, I was at the parade. So that was the one day missed," he said.

"I was at Baybrook Mall eating. I passed by to see if people were out here, and there was already a line of people," William Smeltz said. "So did you say, 'Stop the car. I'm getting out?'" Charly asked.

"I said, 'Stop the car. I'm done. I'm staying here,'" Smeltz said.

Charly asked one fan how the bathroom situation works while waiting in line and he said one thing -- "Just hold it."

Only DICK'S-branded baseballs, complimentary cheer cards and select merchandise will be permitted for signature at the meet-and-greets. No outside items will be permitted.

If you didn't sleep outside a DICK's store overnight, don't worry. You have more chances to meet the 'Stros!

Academy Sports + Outdoors announced on Tuesday that it will be hosting three meet-and-greet events at stores in the Houston area with three of your favorite players -- José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker.

Left-fielder Kyle Tucker will meet fans on Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Academy location in the Bunker Hill area. The address is 9734 Katy Freeway.

The meet-and-greet with third-baseman Alex Bregman is scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Academy in Meyerland. The address is 8715-A W Loop S.

Finally, second-baseman José Altuve will meet fans on Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Academy, located at 4627 East Sam Houston Pkwy S.

