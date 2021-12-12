How to help tornado victims: American Red Cross, Western Kentucky relief fund accepting donations

Here's a look at some of the relief being provided and ways to donate.
American Red Cross
At least 24 #tornadoes ripped across 5 states last night. We're working to make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food, relief supplies and emotional support. Read more about our ongoing response: https://t.co/5k7avDnZDd pic.twitter.com/XDG7Lyf2r8— American Red Cross (@RedCross) December 11, 2021
The American Red Cross is making it easy to send a quick $10 donation simply by texting "REDCROSS" addressed to the number, 90999. Other donations can be made by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting redcross.org/ABC online. Other information, including suggestions on how to find someone affected by the storm, can be found here.
Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
So many people are stepping up to help Kentuckians. As of this morning, we've received 7,479 donations totaling $829,085.— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 12, 2021
If you would like to help our families with relief and recovery, please visit https://t.co/wEYDrFeCHd. Every dollar will make a difference. #TogetherKy
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the creation of a tornado relief fund for the western part of the state and also called on people to donate blood, which has been running in short supply during the pandemic.
Salvation Army
Our teams are responding to Friday's tragic weather events across Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, and Mississippi. You can help survivors and first responders by supporting The Salvation Army. https://t.co/Tr6pwCDM4n.— Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) December 12, 2021
The Salvation Army has set up a disaster relief fund for tornado victims. Donations can be made here or by calling 800-725-2769. It is also preparing to dispatch mobile kitchens that can serve 500 to 1,500 meals per day to the survivors and first responders in the affected areas.
World Vision
Deadly tornados hit at least 5 U.S. states overnight. Please pray for the storm to subside, for the safety for many still missing, and for comfort for the families who have lost loved ones. We'll be updating with our response to the devastation.— World Vision USA (@WorldVisionUSA) December 11, 2021
Photo credit: Jack McNeely
World Vision, a Christian humanitarian group, plans to begin shipping relief supplies to churches in Kentucky beginning Sunday. Besides food and emergency kits, the supplies will include heaters, blankets, solar lights and mini-refrigerators. Donations to help support those efforts can be made here.
Samaritan's Purse
We are responding after deadly storms swept through six states last night. Learn more here: https://t.co/WvgnA44zDe— Samaritan's Purse (@SamaritansPurse) December 11, 2021
Samaritan's Purse, another humanitarian group, said it sent disaster response teams on Saturday to Mayfield, Kentucky, and Monette, Arkansas, while other teams started to head to the devastation in Tennessee and Illinois. A tractor-trailer stocked with tools and equipment departed from Texas, according to the group, with more help on the way from North Carolina when weather allows. Donations can be made here.
"There are going to be a lot of deaths," Beshear said. "There are also going to be a lot of injuries."
The governor also said people in the affected areas can help by staying off the roads, whenever possible.