How you can help Houston-area seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to help Houston-area seniors in the middle of this pandemic, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Kroger are holding a donation drive.Mattress Mack is asking residents to rally together and donate non-perishable food items such as canned goods and brand new toiletries at any Houston-area Kroger store or at the Gallery Furniture store on Grand Parkway.The rest of the Gallery Furniture locations are also accepting donations of cleaning supplies and toiletries. Volunteers at these locations will put together care packages to deliver to seniors.The goal of this drive is to feed more than 10,000 seniors in need.You can drop your donations off every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.