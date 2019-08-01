How to file a claim in the ExxonMobil Baytown fire

The company released the number just over 24 hours after the fire at the olefins plant. Personal claims can be filed by calling 800-241-9010.
If you missed work, saw a doctor, or have other expenses tied to the fire, you may wish to file a claim. However, attorneys advise you to make sure you understand the terms of any agreement you may be entering into. If you accept any money, you may be forfeiting your right to sue ExxonMobil in the future.
Harris County filed a lawsuit Thursday morning alleging ExxonMobil violated the Texas Clean Air Act due to the release of pollutants.
ABC13 has reached out to to ExxonMobil for its response to the lawsuit.
The fire occurred at the facility off Highway 146 at Spur 330. The company said 66 people were evaluated. Any injuries reported have been described as non-life-threatening. None of those injured required hospitalization, according to ExxonMobil.
The company said Thursday that the fire has been extinguished, and all the workers who were evaluated have been cleared to return to work.
A statement said in part, "We deeply regret any disruption or inconvenience that this incident may have caused the community. The rest of the Baytown complex, including the refinery, are operating at reduced rates. The impacted unit has been shut down and stabilized. An investigation is under way into the cause of the fire, which burned propane and propylene. Our first priority is the safety of people in the community and in our facilities. Air monitoring continues in the area immediately outside of the complex and levels are normal."
ExxonMobil added that it is cooperating with regulatory agencies and is working to identify ways to enhance environmental performance.
ExxonMobil's website states that the Baytown Olefins plant began operations in 1979 and is one of the largest ethylene plants in the world.
