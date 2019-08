How to file a claim in the ExxonMobil Baytown fire

EMBED >More News Videos The fire broke out in the olefins unit before the lunch hour on Wednesday

EMBED >More News Videos ABC13's Nick Natario reports from a Baytown restaurant where patrons had to shelter-in-place amid the ExxonMobil fire response.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- If you were affected by Wednesday's fire at the Baytown ExxonMobil facility, there's a number you can call.The company released the number just over 24 hours after the fire at the olefins plant. Personal claims can be filed by calling 800-241-9010.If you missed work, saw a doctor, or have other expenses tied to the fire, you may wish to file a claim. However, attorneys advise you to make sure you understand the terms of any agreement you may be entering into. If you accept any money, you may be forfeiting your right to sue ExxonMobil in the future.Harris County filed a lawsuit Thursday morning alleging ExxonMobil violated the Texas Clean Air Act due to the release of pollutants.ABC13 has reached out to to ExxonMobil for its response to the lawsuit.The fire occurred at the facility off Highway 146 at Spur 330. The company said 66 people were evaluated. Any injuries reported have been described as non-life-threatening. None of those injured required hospitalization, according to ExxonMobil.The company said Thursday that the fire has been extinguished, and all the workers who were evaluated have been cleared to return to work.A statement said in part,ExxonMobil added that it is cooperating with regulatory agencies and is working to identify ways to enhance environmental performance. ExxonMobil's website states that the Baytown Olefins plant began operations in 1979 and is one of the largest ethylene plants in the world.