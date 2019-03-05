How to avoid a fight over RodeoHouston seats

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5167508" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video shows a fight between two women and two girls at the Cardi B concert at RodeoHouston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --at RodeoHouston, officials gave us some tips to avoid a brawl of your own.While Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo doesn't have an official policy on what to do if someone is sitting in your seats, they told ABC13 Eyewitness News you can try two things: be nice or get help.Rodeo officials advised visitors to politely inform strangers in your seats that you are the ticketholder, and ask them to move.If that doesn't work or you are concerned about your safety, the rodeo said you can also seek assistance from an usher or seat attendant positioned at the entrance of each aisle at NRG Stadium.Friday's brawl was certainly not the first at this year's rodeo. In fact, at least two fights broke out Friday night. Two women were arrested in one of those fights.The mother of two girls, one just 16 years old, told ABC13 that two other women attacked her daughters in a dispute over concert seats.Another fight broke out in a tent during the Brooks and Dunn concert on Feb. 27 when two men got into a disagreement over line placement. Both men were kicked out.