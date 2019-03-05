How to avoid a fight over RodeoHouston seats

EMBED <>More Videos

A mother says a dispute over seats at Cardi B's record-setting RodeoHouston concert ended in a brawl involving her two daughters.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a fight broke out over Cardi B concert seats at RodeoHouston, officials gave us some tips to avoid a brawl of your own.

While Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo doesn't have an official policy on what to do if someone is sitting in your seats, they told ABC13 Eyewitness News you can try two things: be nice or get help.

Rodeo officials advised visitors to politely inform strangers in your seats that you are the ticketholder, and ask them to move.

If that doesn't work or you are concerned about your safety, the rodeo said you can also seek assistance from an usher or seat attendant positioned at the entrance of each aisle at NRG Stadium.

RAW VIDEO: 4 women brawl at RodeoHouston
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows a fight between two women and two girls at the Cardi B concert at RodeoHouston.



Friday's brawl was certainly not the first at this year's rodeo. In fact, at least two fights broke out Friday night. Two women were arrested in one of those fights.

The mother of two girls, one just 16 years old, told ABC13 that two other women attacked her daughters in a dispute over concert seats.

Another fight broke out in a tent during the Brooks and Dunn concert on Feb. 27 when two men got into a disagreement over line placement. Both men were kicked out.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstonconcertarresthouston livestock show and rodeofightcardi brodeo houston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dog saves family as fire destroys their home
Deputy's rescue during house fire captured on body cam
Stroke survivor brings CBD oil store to The Woodlands
ABC13 named NOAA 'Weather Ready Nation Ambassador'
Rideshare Safety: Helpful tips for using a rideshare service
NASA jet winds up off runway at Ellington Field
Flight recording suggests crashed cargo jet crew lost control
Show More
4 charged with kidnapping child outside Friendswood day care
Stroke prevention key, especially in 'Stroke Belt' of Houston
Noriega and Morales face off in Texas special election
7 of 23 Alabama tornado victims from same family
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
More TOP STORIES News