Authorities search for suspect accused of animal torture

EMBED </>More Videos

Brownie was shot 100 times with a BB gun

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
Edith Pritchard is the owner of a dog named Brownie.

The two live in a tight knit community where Brownie is usually free to run around outside and find her way back home. However, one day Brownie didn't come back.

A neighbor then found her about a quarter of a mile away in a ditch, covered in snow.

When Pritchard was reunited with her dog, she was first relieved, and then reality hit.

Pritchard took her to the vet where they discovered that Brownie was shot in the eyes.

The vet went on to inform the family that Brownie had been tied down and shot at close range with a BB gun, over 100 times.

Pritchard says when she used to call Brownie's name she would wag her tail and run over an excitement.

But now she doesn't respond.

Burke County Sheriff's Department confirms that Animal Control is investigating.

No one has been charged.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petanimal abuseanimalsdogu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
Top Stories
Man survives being impaled by pole after crash in Pasadena
A 12-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening
Worker shot during hotel robbery in Texas City
Jersey Shore star's ex accused of $25,000 extortion attempt
Houston Weather: Good travel weather around Texas this weekend
Two women accused of stealing $2K from Walmart
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery
Fire erupts at Ruiz Tortilleria restaurant
Show More
Partial shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal
What happens during a partial government shutdown
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Pearland
Two men wearing nun masks charged with robbery
Salvation Army short of $1 million goal for Red Kettle campaign
More News