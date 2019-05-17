Pasadena Strawberry Festival: How the world's largest strawberry shortcake is made

PASADENA, Texas -- Each year, the Pasadena Strawberry Festival creates a big, beautiful strawberry shortcake.
This year's 1,500-square-foot cake will feature 1,500 strawberries and 750 sheet cakes.
Volunteers cut every strawberry, make the glaze and spend hours assembling the sizable sweet.
Each slice sells for $4, and all proceeds go to college scholarships for local high school students.
For more information, visit the Pasadena Strawberry Festival website.
