How three-point seatbelts could save student lives during school bus crashes

EMBED </>More Videos

CRASH DEMONSTRATION: The NTSB says saving students from injury or death in a school bus wreck begins with three-point seatbelts. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
How your child rides the school bus could soon be changing.

The National Transportation Safety Board says while school buses are the safest way to transport students, both lap and shoulder seatbelts can make them safer.

The NTSB is recommending all new school buses be equipped with three-point belts, holding the student at the shoulder and the lap.

Right now, only a handful of states currently require the three-point belts.

The new recommendations come after the deadly New Jersey school bus crash last week. That state only requires lap belts.

In Texas, a new law enacted last year requires new buses to have three-point seatbelts.

Child and teacher killed, 44 hurt when school bus collides with dump truck
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest on the deadly school bus crash.

11-year-old relives horrific moments of New Jersey bus crash
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more from Paramus.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
student safetyschool bus accidentchildren injurieschild injuredstudentsschool busu.s. & worldNTSBWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News