EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3489467" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the latest on the deadly school bus crash.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3500601" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has more from Paramus.

How your child rides the school bus could soon be changing.The National Transportation Safety Board says while school buses are the safest way to transport students, both lap and shoulder seatbelts can make them safer.The NTSB is recommending all new school buses be equipped with three-point belts, holding the student at the shoulder and the lap.Right now, only a handful of states currently require the three-point belts.The new recommendations come after thelast week. That state only requires lap belts.In Texas, a new law enacted last year requires new buses to have three-point seatbelts.