How Lamar CISD is helping students cope with death of classmate

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- As students return to Campbell Elementary School Wednesday, counselors will be on hand to help provide support for those trying to cope with losing one of their classmates.Fifth-grader Aaron Logan's home became a crime scene Tuesday afternoon after a gruesome discovery during a police welfare check.The body of the 11-year-old and his mom Diana Logan, 48, were found shot to death inside their home in Sugar Land. Their bodies were found after the body of Diana's Husband, Richard Logan, was found outside a business near San Marcos earlier that morning.When Sugar Land police went to the Logan family house on Evening Light in Greatwood to make notification about the suicide, no one answered. A family friend eventually let them inside where they made the discovery.The news shocked neighbors. Parents met their children at the school bus nearby to tell them.Investigators believe both of the scenes are connected, but they are not saying whether this is a double murder-suicide. The Logans have a daughter who was away at college.Richard was the founder and CEO of a non-profit called Attack Poverty. A statement on its website reads: "The Attack Poverty family is in shock to learn of the tragedy involving our Chief Executive Officer, Richard Logan and his family. We are cooperating with investigators and waiting for more information as we try to process this loss with our staff, volunteers and community. Please keep the Attack Poverty staff and all involved in your prayers."LCISD sent a message to parents: