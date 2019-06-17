How Houston Zoo animals beat the summer heat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Air conditioning, a swim in the pool and maybe a popsicle or two are great ways Houstonians deal with the summer heat.So, it's no surprise that the Houston Zoo's animals do the exact same thing.Some animals, like elephants and sea lions, stay cool by swimming in their pools.The zoo staff also provides icy treats and enrichment to give the animals some relief from the heat.The animals also have access to their air-conditioned, indoor housing and have the option to be inside or outside throughout the day.