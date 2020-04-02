Coronavirus

How Houston crime fared during 'stay home' order

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Harris County prepares to compile a list of non-violent inmates to release in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo has offered a glimpse into how the city has trended in terms of crime in the last two weeks of strict social distancing guidelines.

Aside from burglaries rising by close to 20 percent, the chief said aggravated assaults similarly increased by 19.3 percent. Additionally, given the broad, statewide order to stay at home, domestic violence incidents have jumped by six percent.

In terms of homicides, the chief observed that rate had gone down over the last couple of weeks. The same was said about robberies as well.

SEE ALSO: HPD chief says burglaries at businesses in Houston are up nearly 20 percent

A raw count of those rates was not immediately available.



In the hours after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed the intention to release certain inmates from a "ticking time bomb" situation, Acevedo, whose police department is the largest user of the jail, revealed he had not discussed the plan with county leadership.

"While I can't speak to a plan I have not seen or been consulted on, my position on release is well documented on my Twitter feed and in previous media interviews," the chief tweeted. "Let's hope people who burglarize vehicles, residences and buildings aren't released in large numbers."

RELATED: Money set aside for employees at River Oaks restaurant stolen

The county is expected Thursday to compose a list of inmates to be considered for release.

The video above is from a previous story.

INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
