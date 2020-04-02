How Houston crime fared during 'stay home' order

Aside from burglaries rising by close to 20 percent, the chief said aggravated assaults similarly increased by 19.3 percent. Additionally, given the broad, statewide order to stay at home, domestic violence incidents have jumped by six percent.
In terms of homicides, the chief observed that rate had gone down over the last couple of weeks. The same was said about robberies as well.
A raw count of those rates was not immediately available.
Let’s hope people who burglarize vehicles, resideces, and buildings aren’t released in large numbers.
In the hours after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed the intention to release certain inmates from a "ticking time bomb" situation, Acevedo, whose police department is the largest user of the jail, revealed he had not discussed the plan with county leadership.
"While I can't speak to a plan I have not seen or been consulted on, my position on release is well documented on my Twitter feed and in previous media interviews," the chief tweeted. "Let's hope people who burglarize vehicles, residences and buildings aren't released in large numbers."
The county is expected Thursday to compose a list of inmates to be considered for release.
