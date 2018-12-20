ROAD SAFETY

Free help for drivers on Harris County toll roads this holiday season

EMBED </>More Videos

Free help for drivers on Harris County toll roads this holiday season

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More than 8 million Texans are driving to their holiday destination this year. Thousands of them will end up on the side of the road with a tire blowout or break down. There is a free service which can help you on Harris County toll roads.

ABC13 Eyewitness News' Elissa Rivas rode along with supervisor Jarett Pasley of HCTRA's Incident Response Team.

"Most common is flat tires and people running out of gas," said Pasley. "They say, 'I was going to take the next exit. I thought I was going to make it.'"

HCTRA provides a free tire change, gallon of gas, a battery jump start, minor mechanical assistance or a tow off the tollway to a safe spot.

"Most of the time, people are just happy that you stopped," said Pasley. "When you actually have cars flying past you, it tends to scare you a little bit, because your car is rocking."

Pasley knows the dangers. A piece of flying debris injured him on the job in 2017, fracturing his pelvis and breaking two bones in his back. Amazingly, after six months, he was back on the road.

"I love helping people, I just felt like I wasn't done here," Pasley said.

Now, Pasley is sharing what he's learned about road safety.

Always check the air in your spare tire before a trip. Pasley says drivers commonly forget, and it's flat when you need it most.

Next, the safest place for you if you have a breakdown is in your car. Resist the urge to walk around too much to survey the damage. Wait for help.

Heavy holiday traffic carries its own pitfalls. Pasley says sometimes visitors will try to stop in EZ-Tag lanes, because they're unsure of what to do without a tag. Be mindful as you drive those lanes that other could suddenly put on the brakes.

"I tell them just go ahead and go through," Pasley said.

HCTRA has a tab on its homepage where you can pay a missed toll.

If you need to contact HCTRA for road assistance, the number is (281) 584-7500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drivingroad safetysafetytoll roadtoll boothaccidentblowoutHarris CountyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD SAFETY
Speed limit lowered in part of Fort Bend Co.
Free roadside assistance for drivers in trouble
Get your taxi or rideshare paid for on Thanksgiving eve
Supplies you need for your car for winter driving
More road safety
Top Stories
Bar employee charged in deadly crash walks out of jail
Wife shoots husband and takes him to fire station: Deputies
Crash shuts down outbound lanes of Highway 288
Christmas cards pour in for Deer Park man with dementia
Fans upset over new images of live-action 'Aladdin'
Bar workers took tequila shots with drunk driver: prosecutors
Harris Co. ground zero for drunk driving in the U.S.
Baby monitor hack leads to kidnap scare
Show More
Body of missing Houston mom found covered in ditch
Mysterious light seen in night sky over California
Travelers face chaos as drones shut down busy airport
Pastor John Gray preaches on Lamborghini backlash
'Obama Claus' surprises patients at children's hospital
More News