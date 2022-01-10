Bob Saget: Autopsy performed as new report details circumstances of how comedian was found

I’m so shocked at @bobsaget’s passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I’m so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 10, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Florida with no signs of trauma, according to a sheriff's office report released Monday.There were no signs of foul play, and the room itself was in order, "with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom," according to the report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.The county Office of the Medical Examiner said the autopsy was performed Monday morning."At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany wrote.The official cause and manner of death are still pending and the full investigation and autopsy report could take 10-12 weeks to complete.Saget's left arm was across his chest and his right arm was resting on his bed when deputies and paramedics arrived Sunday at his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead, the Sheriff's Office report said.Saget had been scheduled to check out of his room on Sunday, and when family members were unable to get in touch with him, they contacted the hotel's security team, which sent a security officer to his room, the sheriff report said.When the security officer, Jody Lee Harrison, entered the room, all the lights were off. He found Saget on the bed and cold to the touch, Harrison told deputies, according to the report.Harrison checked Saget for breathing and a pulse, and when he found none, he had the hotel's security dispatch call 911, the report said."We have an unresponsive guest in a room," an unidentified man from the hotel said in a 911 call. "Not responsive. No breathing and no pulse."Saget was declared dead shortly before 4:20 pm ET. His room key indicated he had entered the room a little before 2:20 a.m. ET, according to the report.His body was sent to the local medical examiner's office.Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House" and as the wisecracking host of "America's Funniest Home Videos." He was 65.Saget was in Florida as part of his "I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour." After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online."I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he posted Saturday on Instagram.Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo Saget, released a statement thanking the public for the outpouring of support:"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers. When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."Fellow comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit, but his kindness."I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him," wrote John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on "Full House." "I love you so much Bobby."Norman Lear, who called Saget a close friend, wrote the comedian "was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious.""In often a ruthless business he was historically not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career," actor Richard Lewis wrote on Twitter.ABC Entertainment said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, Bob Saget, who will always be a member of the ABC family. Whether playing a loving father on 'Full House' or hosting the early years of 'America's Funniest Home Videos' with his signature wit and charm, Bob always knew how to connect with families through heart and humor. Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn the passing of such an incredibly gifted comedian and talent."