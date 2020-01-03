How ATF database could put 'fingerprint' on matriarch's killing

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Thursday afternoon that they are prioritizing reducing celebratory gunfire, saying it injures innocent people.

The declaration was made as deputies continued to investigate the shooting death of a beloved nurse Philippa Ashford, who may have been hit by celebratory gunfire early New Year's Day.

On the heels of that case, ABC13 learned more about shell casings and how they can provide crucial evidence in these cases.

After the shooting, investigators went block by block looking for the shell casings, which the ATF said can provide important information in a case.

SEE ALSO:


"One of the challenges about finding or locating shell casings from a celebratory gunshot is, how far away is that gunshot. It could be a block away. It could be four blocks away," said Fred Milanowski, special agent in-charge at ATF Houston.

While the search continues, and if the shell casing is found, the ATF said it can be put into a machine, which takes 3D images of the casing. That's important because each shell casing is unique like a fingerprint. The images are put into a database called the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network, or NIBIN.

"So if a shell casing was recovered, that shell casing would be imaged and put in the database, and that would tell us if that firearm that was shot was used in any other crimes prior to that date," said Milanowski.

The data can also be helpful if the gun is used in a future crime. Last year, the NIBIN database helped close to 158 shooting investigations in the greater Houston area. Now, law enforcement hopes this case is a lesson to others.

"It's just absolutely irresponsible for people to shoot guns in the air," said Milanowski.

Follow Marla Carter on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonnew year's eveshootingnew year's daygunsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Standoff ends peacefully after 2 possibly taken hostage: HPD
Man arrested in mail carrier shooting near Spring Branch
La Porte man who went missing in Grand Canyon found alive
Mystery flasher baffles The Heights residents
Beloved grandma, known for being generous, murdered in bed
5-year-old boy dies of possible bacterial meningitis: Officials
Less rain, more fog overnight
Show More
Pearland HS band returns to Houston after a performance of a lifetime
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sworn in for second term
Body found in Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston
Ballistics key in celebratory shooting death: Former officer
So-called 'Affluenza teen' back in jail on probation violation
More TOP STORIES News