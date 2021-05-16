animal

India the tiger safely transferred to North Texas animal sanctuary

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Next stop for India the tiger? New home in North Texas awaits animal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The missing tiger named India that was safely turned over to Houston authorities on Saturday was transferred from BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions in Houston to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in North Texas Sunday morning, according to authorities.



The tiger received a medical evaluation overnight after it was handed over by suspected owner Victor Cuevas' wife, Gia, on Houston's westside, HPD said.

SEE RELATED STORY: Suspect's wife turned India the tiger over to authorities on Saturday, HPD says

Staff from Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch arrived in Houston Sunday to load India into a trailer to be taken to the ranch with a few other tigers.

Noelle Almrud, the senior director of the ranch in Murchison, Texas said the ranch is one of the largest and most diverse sanctuaries in the United States.



"We have over 800 animals, most of which have come from neglect. We are happy to take India back home to Black Beauty," said Almrud.

She said the tiger will be introduced to a naturally-wooded habitat with a pool, trees and a proper, nutritious diet.

"Our goal is to provide him with the best quality of life for the rest of his life," Almrud said.

The first order of business for India when he gets to the ranch will be to get introduced to his den, according to Almrud.

Police said India was found in good health and was not hurt. They said they still do not know where the tiger was for the past week.

WATCH: Lawyer says HPD officers, Mattress Mack's wife helped in tiger handoff
EMBED More News Videos

Lawyer Michael Elliott makes statement after successful handoff of India the tiger between Victor Cuevas' wife and HPD on Saturday night.



"I just wanted to get the tiger here. He was in a very small crate, when he was brought to us, and as you can tell he's in a much bigger crate now and he seems to be doing fine," said HPD Major Offenders Commander Ron Borza. "In no way shape or form should you have an animal like that in your household. That animal is only nine months old and already weighs 175 pounds. That animal can get to 600 pounds. It still had his claws, and it could do a lot of damage."

India was seen roaming around a west Houston neighborhood last week.

Suspected owner Victor Cuevas is facing charges for a 2017 murder in Fort Bend County.

SEE RELATED: Victor Cuevas' bond revocation hearing drags out despite big cat being handed over

Last week, a judge put him back in jail on a $300,000 bond.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonwild animalspetsanimal newsanimalanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL
Dog abandoned on highway finds new home after rescue
Rescue dog from Central CA wins hearts with gorgeous smile
Family's service pig dies after rental car gets stolen in Jersey Village
Brooklyn coffee shop is saving the bees one coffee at a time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy storms race through greater Houston area
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Driver killed in possible road rage shooting that closed I-45
Gov. Abbott to end $300-a-week unemployment benefit for Texans
Astros announce maximum capacity at Minute Maid Park
Josue Flores' final words after being stabbed on walk home from school
Homeless man charged with attack woman after Astros game
Show More
What you need to know about breakthrough COVID cases
50 Cent injects $600,000 into new HISD program
Houston's newest low-cost carrier has direct flights to hotspots
Long working hours killing hundreds of thousands of people: Study
Biden tax returns show president paid 25.9% rate
More TOP STORIES News