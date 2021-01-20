Inauguration Day: 'I made plans to watch Trump leave,' one Houstonian said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many Houstonians expressed that the inauguration of Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, brought an end to what seemed like a dramatic presidential election and post election.Some people shared their feelings as a new chapter in politics begins, but a popular answer people gave was that they're tired."I made plans to watch Mr. Trump leave," said Michael Pullara, a Houstonian who watched the inauguration. "It's sort of like going to a funeral of an enemy. You want to make sure they're dead."Whether a Donald Trump supporter or a Biden supporter, Houstonians said they are ready to see if the country can come together under the new administration."I think it's going to be difficult, but I think President Biden is going to try really hard," said Rigeolo Cota, when asked if he thought a divided country could be united.Former President Trump was known for going viral on Twitter, and even getting banned from social media. Some people said they were relieved with Biden's presidential win because they don't think they will be seeing as much activity from him on social media."I'm not sure that Biden knows how to tweet," said Tom Jones.While hundreds of thousands watched the historic inauguration from home, others could not."I'll probably watch recaps tonight but unfortunately I can't take off," said one Houstonian.The first stop for President Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the second gentleman will be the Arlington National Cemetery. There will be no in-person parade and no inaugural ball.Moments from the inauguration can be live streamed on our ABC13 app, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.