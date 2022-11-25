Inclement weather conditions forces Houston Zoo to cancel light show on Black Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Not only was Houston Zoo Lights canceled on Thanksgiving, but the park decided to cancel the show on Black Friday as well "due to inclement weather conditions."

ABC13 meteorologists warned that we should expect rain to last into the weekend, with a flood watch through noon on Saturday.

As of now, Friday night through the mid-morning hours of Saturday is when the heaviest rain will fall.

While the Houston Zoo has not canceled its light show for Saturday, Nov. 26, it is possible that announcement may come later.

Guests who purchased tickets for Friday's event can still use their tickets another day. Ticketholders should check their email for details.

"The safety of zoo staff, guests, and animals is the zoo's top priority," the park said in part in a press release on Friday.

You have until Jan. 8, 2023 to see the Houston Zoo Lights.

