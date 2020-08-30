Society

Houston Zoo closed for remainder of day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo is closed Sunday, Aug. 30 because of power outages.

The zoo was scheduled to open at 12 p.m. on Sunday but will now remain closed as the power hasn't been restored, according to their social media.



Operations at the zoo are currently running on generator power, and animals are being cared for by staff, the zoo said.

Ticket holders may reschedule their visit by emailing group.reservations@houstonzoo.org.

