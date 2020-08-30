Houston Zoo closed for remainder of day

The Zoo will be closed today, Sun., Aug. 30 as our power has not yet been restored. The Zoo is running on generator power. All animals are healthy and doing well, & our team continues to provide them with dedicated, professional care every day. More info: https://t.co/6B4de0Ob9m pic.twitter.com/6y0QwOY2hW — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) August 30, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo is closed Sunday, Aug. 30 because of power outages.The zoo was scheduled to open at 12 p.m. on Sunday but will now remain closed as the power hasn't been restored, according to their social media.Operations at the zoo are currently running on generator power, and animals are being cared for by staff, the zoo said.Ticket holders may reschedule their visit by emailing group.reservations@houstonzoo.org.