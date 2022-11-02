Meet Claud, the new 2-year-old black bear you can visit at Houston Zoo

There's a new kid on the block at the Houston Zoo! Meet Claud, a 2-year-old black bear rescued from Nevada. Here's his story.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We heard there was a new kid on the block at the Houston Zoo! Claud, a 2-year-old black bear, was rescued from Nevada and given a home here in our backyard.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife rescued Claud after he was seen feeding near campsites in Reno and appeared to orphaned, according to the Houston Zoo. Wildlife officials noticed his comfort level with humans could have potentially posed a risk to park visitors.

If you're interested in meeting this adorable baby bear, guests can visit the Hamill Foundation Black Bear exhibit, located across from the lions, at the Houston Zoo.

Photos shared by the zoo show Claud enjoying one of the several pools he has access to, as well as a waterfall and other areas where he can partake in some climbing and digging.

For the past seven weeks, this little guy has been quarantining. Now that that's over with, zoo officials plan to introduce him to Belle, a 9-year-old black bear.

Welcome to Houston, little guy!

