Houston youth pastor accused of indecency with a child arrested in Fort Bend County

A Houston youth pastor accused of having sexual contact with a minor is behind bars.

Shannon Coutouzis, who works at Crossing Church of the Nazarene, was arrested in Fort Bend County Tuesday, according to authorities.

Coutouzis is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

We do not know the details surrounding her arrest or the alleged victim.

ABC13 contacted the church for a statement, but have not heard back from the ministry.
