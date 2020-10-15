Missing Houston woman who disappeared last month has died, medical examiners confirm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6682074" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Father of missing woman speaks out.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 29-year-old Houston woman who hadn't been seen in nearly a month has died.Frank Black with Texas Equusearch says Emmishae Kirby was found on Oct 3. in the Bear Creek Park area. The circumstances surrounding her death weren't immediately available.The medical examiner's office also confirmed Kirby's death.Emmishae was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 18, according to theInvestigators said she was seen leaving the 800 block of Country Place Drive in west Houston.While police andhad no reports of what color, style or type of clothing Kirby was last seen wearing, EquuSearch said she had a scoliosis surgical scar on her neck and back."The scoliosis has left her left scapula higher than (her) right," they wrote in a statement.Officials also said Kirby had several distinctive tattoos that could have helped people identify her.We're working to learn more about her disappearance and death.