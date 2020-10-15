missing woman

Missing Houston woman who disappeared last month has died, medical examiners confirm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 29-year-old Houston woman who hadn't been seen in nearly a month has died.

Frank Black with Texas Equusearch says Emmishae Kirby was found on Oct 3. in the Bear Creek Park area. The circumstances surrounding her death weren't immediately available.

The medical examiner's office also confirmed Kirby's death.

Emmishae was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 18, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said she was seen leaving the 800 block of Country Place Drive in west Houston.

While police and Texas EquuSearch had no reports of what color, style or type of clothing Kirby was last seen wearing, EquuSearch said she had a scoliosis surgical scar on her neck and back.

"The scoliosis has left her left scapula higher than (her) right," they wrote in a statement.

Officials also said Kirby had several distinctive tattoos that could have helped people identify her.

We're working to learn more about her disappearance and death.

WATCH: Father of Kirby speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Father of missing woman speaks out.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetymissing girlinvestigationmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
92-year-old missing Houston woman has dementia, family said
Man charged in connection with girlfriend's disappearance, police say
Tech worker pleads guilty in death of Mackenzie Lueck
Woman last seen in W. Houston missing for nearly 2 weeks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas billionaire charged in largest tax fraud case in US history
Houston Rockets and GM Daryl Morey part ways
Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
Cold front arrives tonight
I-10 shutdown planned this weekend inside Loop for bridge work
Rapid coronavirus tests to be given to 8 Texas school systems
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
Show More
Thanksgiving gatherings pose a high COVID risk, Fauci warns
COVID-19 'long haulers' will now receive additional care at new clinic
Woman killed in crash was impaired driver's passenger, officials say
Study: COVID risk on planes extremely low when passengers wear masks
The family behind the famous Chinese BBQ in Asiatown
More TOP STORIES News