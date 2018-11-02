Police say a Houston man fired from his hurricane relief job fatally shot a co-worker at a bus station in Florida.Fort Walton Beach police say five people from Houston were in the area working for a company providing hurricane relief in Panama City.Ledesma Vonzell Wooden, 24, was arrested Wednesday on charges including homicide, attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.A police report says Wooden fought with a worker over being fired and needing to buy his own bus ticket back to Houston. It says Wooden then grabbed a handgun from his luggage and shot at his former co-workers, killing 24-year-old Aija Rae Hunter and wounding 49-year-old Phillip Early Lydia.Police say Wooden was caught fleeing the scene. It's unclear if Wooden has a lawyer.