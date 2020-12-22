Father is hopeful HPD will find suspect involved in crash that killed his daughter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The father of a hit-and-run victim said he has faith that Houston police will find the driver who was involved in his daughter's deadly crash and left the scene.Juvenal Chapa said his daughter, Jessica Chapa, died at the crash scene on Tidwell near Camay in northeast Houston on Dec. 15.Jessica was on her way home from work when the jeep she was driving was hit hard by a gold pickup truck of unknown make and model. According to police, Jessica's car rolled and she was ejected. The driver of the truck did not stop to render aid and fled the scene."From eyewitnesses, the gentleman got off the truck to come and look, and when he saw her on the ground, he got back in the truck and that's when he left. He left her there for dead," Juvenal told ABC13. "Only a coward can do something like that."A memorial marks the spot where Juvenal's daughter was killed, in a year her parents did not think could get worse."My wife just had cancer, was getting over it and my daughter, Jessica, was taking care of her. It's like this year has been a horrible year for us. COVID-19, cancer, [and] now death," he said through tears.Jessica, 27, was his youngest of three daughters. She was kind-hearted with a smile that would, "make you fall in love with her." He promises to press on for justice."Pray for her that this monster is captured and if you know something, call the Houston Police Department," Juvenal said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD hit-and-run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.