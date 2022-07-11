HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five children said goodbye to their mother in Houston before she left for a short trip to Guatemala.
Mayra Carrales de Gutierrez died in a car accident in her native country last Sunday.
The 38-year-old booked a flight from July 2 to July 8 to be with her family.
On July 3, a box truck's brakes went out, hitting three cars, killing Gutierrez, and injuring her father who was driving. He is in the hospital in critical condition.
Gutierrez leaves behind five children, ages 6 to 21 years old. She lived in Houston for 20 years and married her husband at 16 years old.
Her eldest daughter, Ashley, said her mom went to visit her sister who was in the hospital.
The mother ran her own cleaning company, in which she'd post on her TikTok account giving cleaning tips and DIY tutorials on things like how to make a rose out of towels, etc.
Ashley flew to Guatemala to make arrangements for her mother to be buried next to her mother who died the same month, three years ago.
"She was such an amazing person. She was always so loving and caring. And everybody around her loved her. Anybody she met fell in love with her, her beauty. Not just only the physical beauty but the beauty that she had from within," Ashley said.
Gutierrez's family created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.
Houston woman killed in Guatemala after visiting family
WOMAN KILLED
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News