winter storm

Blackouts possible as power companies brace for Houston's historic winter weather

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Next week's historic winter weather could cause blackouts in Houston, and surging energy bills. Houstonians are already making plans.

"Don't go out if you don't have to," said Houston resident Eric Dillenbeck. "Stay off the roads if it gets icy. Other than that, enjoy being hunkered down a little bit."

"I'm going to try to stay in and try to do inside games with the kids," said Houston resident Alissa Clark said.

Staying home could create an energy problem. State regulators believe next week could bring the largest energy demand in the winter than ever before.

SEE ALSO: Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather shares the best way to prepare for a long-term power outage.



"Ercot is not asking consumers to do anything at this time. We're not asking for conservation. However if system conditions change and we do need to request conservation, then we will communicate that through the news media," explained Ercot spokesperson Leslie Sopko.

Next week, limiting your use may not be the only impact. Energy Ogre CEO Jesson Bradshaw says it's possible you may not be able to use electricity at all.

"It's a big problem," Bradshaw said. "It's a health and safety, life and limb type of situation. I know the folks who have a hand in this take it very, very seriously."

Regulators say power plants are starting to winterize. But frigid temperatures could impact plant pipes, and ice could knock over lines. Although they know the weather is coming, experts say it isn't like companies can produce more today for next week.

"Electricity doesn't work like any of our commodities that we buy, largely because we can't store it," Bradshaw explained.

If the power stays on, you could notice a price surge in a few weeks. Bradshaw said increased demand could increase the rate some customers pay.

If your bill is high, Bradshaw suggests using this event as a way to shop around for better rates. Energy Ogre offers a way to do so.

"It's an amazing amount of savings that people can get just by paying attention," Bradshaw explained.

Centerpoint Energy said customers can save money by keeping the thermostat below 68 degrees, and 60 degrees when they leave the house. Also, try to avoid space heaters because they use a lot of electricity.

The company also said customers who owe money won't have to live in the cold. The company won't cut off natural gas for customers who owe money starting Friday, and running through next week.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhoustonelectricwinter stormtexas newspower outagepower plantwinternatural gas
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
LIVE: ABC13 answers your top winter weather questions
Leaving your pet outside in this cold? That's illegal in TX
Houston-area school and college winter weather plans
Here's what you can do now at home before the freezing temps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Watch issued for southeast Texas
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration ahead of winter storm
LIVE: ABC13 answers your top winter weather questions
Houston-area school and college winter weather plans
George R. Brown to open as warming center during winter storm
Businesses around the city begin to shutdown, anticipating winter freeze
Here's how renters should prepare their home for freezing temperatures
Show More
Crews prepare for icy roads ahead of potential winter storm
Leaving your pet outside in this cold? That's illegal in TX
Feds report record drug seizures amid pandemic in Houston
JJ Watt and Houston Texans agree to part ways
JJ Watt no longer a Texan, but legacy in Houston cemented
More TOP STORIES News