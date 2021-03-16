Winter storm caused at least 57 deaths, with most fatalities resulting from hypothermia

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10360034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A beloved 84-year-old grandmother froze to death overnight on Monday in her northeast Houston apartment without power or water, according to her family. As if that wasn't heartbreaking enough, the family said robbers ransacked their grandmother's apartment nearly a day after she died. Here's their story