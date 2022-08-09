Houston seeking residents input on winter storm draft action plan and budget

HOUSTON, Texas -- More than a year after a winter storm hit Texas, the city of Houston is still dealing with the long-term effects of the freeze, which caused damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure.

The Houston Housing and Community Development Department is hosting a virtual meeting on Tuesday at 3 p.m., to give residents a chance to provide input on a draft action plan and budget. During the meeting, the HCDD will also give information on the grant process for repairs, long-term disaster recovery programs, disaster effects and resilience in the community.

According to a July 15 CitizensNet message, the city will receive over $30 million in long-term disaster recovery grants that will be used to address the effects of the winter storm and enhance resilience for future disaster events.

In March 2021, a month after the storm hit, Houston City Council approved $9.9 million in a slew of infrastructure repairs. The money was to be spent on nearly 20 projects that ranged from installing generators at water system facilities to waterline repairs.

To attend the meeting, residents can either join the Microsoft Teams link or watch the Facebook live stream at @HoustonHCDD. Those who cannot attend the meeting can give feedback through a resident survey or by submitting comments to hcddplanning@houstontx.gov.

