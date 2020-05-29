Massive US-59 closure could seriously delay your weekend plans

Traffic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A huge road closure is happening this weekend in the Galleria area, and you're going to want to avoid it.

The Southwest Freeway will be shut down in both directions all weekend long between the I-610 West Loop and Weslayan.

Officers will be on hand to help with traffic, but recommend drivers take an alternate route.

Two alternate route options include Richmond and Westpark.

