So you're saying there's a chance of snow? Yes, but here's what to expect

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- So you're saying there's a chance of snow in Texas?
Yes!
There's a growing chance you could see snow in southeast Texas late this weekend, but not everyone will see the snowflakes fly.
A major storm system will move into the state this weekend and drop a lot of rain and snow.
Travel will become impaired along the I-20 corridor west of Dallas where 1-3 inches of snow will be common. Meanwhile, areas near the city of Lubbock could get more than a half a foot of wet snow.
What about the impact in southeast Texas?
The latest data suggests areas south of I-10 won't get any snow at all. We expect the rain to at least mix with snow Sunday night between Houston and Conroe.
A complete change to all snow is expected north of Conroe.
Will it stick?
Well, temperatures will most likely be above freezing through the event, but the snow may come down heavy enough to accumulate on grassy areas, and there may even be enough of it to make a snowball or a tiny snowman. Let's hope!
