Weather

Why are we expecting such strong winds Friday evening?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians are no strangers to severe weather when it comes to hurricanes and flooding, but Friday's system is rare.

The weather system is totally different than what we usually see come through the area, without the influence of tropical moisture and without the risk of flooding.

Because the jet stream is backing the entire squall line that is developing, we will see very brief storm activity that moves through very quickly with winds up to 75 and 80 mph.

SEE ALSO: Friday night storms could bring 75 mph wind gusts
The ABC13 Weather Team will be posting frequent severe weather updates at the link above throughout the day and night.

This happens because the jet stream is up to 30,000 feet high, and backed up into one line, from surface to elevated. This causes the entire stream to push in like a wall with a lot of energy.

Around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., the ABC13 weather team will be looking to see if isolated storm threats form. These are the storms that would have the highest risk of forming tornadoes.

Collin Myers believes this threat will likely miss the greater Houston area to the north.

To see Collin's breakdown of the future track and how this storm could affect your area, watch the video above.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonwindstormtornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News