Severe weather threat sparks anxiety for Kingwood homeowners hit by January tornadoes

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Homeowners impacted by the tornado outbreak in early January said their anxiety is through the roof because of Wednesday night's severe weather alert.In Kingwood, people are dealing with the damage severe weather can cause."It feels like it was just yesterday," said Susana Salazar.Though it has been 10 days since an EF-1 tornado caused significant damage in her Kingwood neighborhood, Salazar said the feelings of fear and anxiety were still fresh."I've never experienced anything dramatic like that," Salazar said.The 90 mph winds threw trees on top of her house and her husband's car. They live along a section of Hamblen Road, where the National Weather Service said the most significant damage happened.Crews were still cleaning up the streets while Salazar waited for the work to begin at her house."The insurance placed us at a suite, like an apartment suite. It's really small, and they're saying it's going to be anywhere from three to six months before we can get back home," she said.Her policy will cover the repairs, but now, Salazar said she hoped the damage won't get any worse as severe weather sets on Wednesday night."You don't know if it's going to be one of those things where you're thinking it's going to rain, and then all of a sudden, something else is going to collapse... I just want things to go back to normal, for sure," she said.