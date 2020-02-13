HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a stormy start to Saturday, Houston is drying out as we head into the evening.
Temperatures are rebounding into the 80s, then will drop back into the 70s after sunset.
The radar will stay fairly quiet over night and for most of Sunday. A weak front approaching during the afternoon could merge with the sea breeze to spark a few downpours. Most neighborhoods will stay dry, but a quick inch of rain is possible in any storm that does pop up. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s before the front arrives.
You won't notice a huge difference when the cool front first gets here, but the humidity will gradually drop as we go through the day Monday.
Okay, you mentioned a front. How cool will it get?
This front is more of a "dry" front, dropping the humidity more than anything. You'll notice cooler temperatures in the 60s around sunrise and lower humidity in the afternoon sunshine. You may get to enjoy this dry air for all of next work week.
Is there anything of concern in the tropics?
At this time, no. Victor is fizzling over the Atlantic, and Sam is starting to weaken as it passes by Bermuda as major hurricane. We will be monitoring the Caribbean for a tropical development late in the week. You can get a full overview of the tropics on our tropical update page.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Rain chances dropping, weak front arrives Sunday
WEATHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News