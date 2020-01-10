Weather

Houston-area event and school cancellations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here is a list of events that are cancelled or delayed Friday due to the severe weather expected in the Houston-area:

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

All boys' and girls' District 14- and 17-6A basketball teams will play varsity only games Friday at 5:30 p.m. Cypress Springs vs. Bryan is an exception, playing varsity only Friday at 4:30 p.m.


Galveston ISD

Ball High School boys basketball will be playing in Crosby, varsity only, starting at 5 p.m. Ball High School girls basketball will be at home, varsity only, starting at 5 p.m.

There will be no Ball High School girls or boys soccer games Friday.

The Austin High School boys basketball 7th B and 8th B tournament is rescheduled for Saturday, Jan 11.


Sheldon ISD

C.E. King High School will be playing only varsity basketball games at 5 p.m. The boys' team will play at the KHS Competition Gymnasium and the girls' team is traveling to Beaumont.


Friendswood ISD

The Friendswood High School sub-varsity boys and girls basketball games have been cancelled. Varsity will play at 5 p.m. with the boys playing at Galena Park and the girls playing at home.


Klein ISD

All athletic events will begin two hours earlier than their original start times.


Zoo Lights

Zoo Lights is closed Friday.


RELATED: Friday night storms could bring 75 mph wind gusts
The ABC13 Weather Team will be posting frequent severe weather updates at the link above throughout the day and night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonschool closingssevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News