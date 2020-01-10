Houston-area event and school cancellations

Update: Due to anticipated inclement weather later this evening, all boys' and girls' District 14- and 17-6A basketball games will play VARSITY ONLY games today at 5:30 p.m.



The exception will be Cypress Springs vs. Bryan, which will be varsity only today at 4:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/NYFMZBk3Sg — Cypress-Fairbanks ISD (@CyFairISD) January 10, 2020

WEATHER UPDATE: Jan. 10, 2020 — We continue to monitor the weather at this time. All high school athletic events will begin two hours earlier than their original start times. We will provide any updates at https://t.co/PQBFLzOK6T and our social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/y6aw1ggJDh — Klein ISD (@KleinISD) January 10, 2020

Due to anticipated inclement weather, @txuenergy Presents Zoo Lights will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 10. If you have already purchased a ticket, you may redeem it for another Zoo Lights evening.



The weather looks great this Saturday & Sunday! Buy tickets: https://t.co/Wa6a8EheeR pic.twitter.com/SKNs0Jxi27 — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) January 9, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here is a list of events that are cancelled or delayed Friday due to the severe weather expected in the Houston-area:All boys' and girls' District 14- and 17-6A basketball teams will play varsity only games Friday at 5:30 p.m. Cypress Springs vs. Bryan is an exception, playing varsity only Friday at 4:30 p.m.Ball High School boys basketball will be playing in Crosby, varsity only, starting at 5 p.m. Ball High School girls basketball will be at home, varsity only, starting at 5 p.m.There will be no Ball High School girls or boys soccer games Friday.The Austin High School boys basketball 7th B and 8th B tournament is rescheduled for Saturday, Jan 11.C.E. King High School will be playing only varsity basketball games at 5 p.m. The boys' team will play at the KHS Competition Gymnasium and the girls' team is traveling to Beaumont.The Friendswood High School sub-varsity boys and girls basketball games have been cancelled. Varsity will play at 5 p.m. with the boys playing at Galena Park and the girls playing at home.All athletic events will begin two hours earlier than their original start times.Zoo Lights is closed Friday.