ABC13 StormTracker live video with Chief Forecaster David Tillman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Tornado WATCH issued for much of the area until 3 p.m.

In southeast Texas, this WATCH includes 22 counties: Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Houston, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington, and Wharton.



A Tornado WATCH is an alert issued by the National Weather Service when weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes.

Most of the storms will be gone after 4 p.m. Sunday and you may get a peek or two of sunshine then. Similar to today, the overall thunderstorm coverage on Saturday will not be high enough to bring everyone rain, those that live NE of the Houston metro will have the greatest chance to see storms and rain.

After a couple of dry days Monday and Tuesday, another round of thunderstorms is possible on or around next Wednesday. It's still too early to pin down the details but heavy rain and strong storms are at least possible so please pay attention to the forecast.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas

Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
