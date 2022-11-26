Firefighters working to put out 2-alarm warehouse blaze near Spring Branch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters were called Saturday morning to put out a two-alarm fire in the Spring Branch area.

Houston Fire Department officials said they were on scene responding to a warehouse fire in the 5100 block of Blalock.

The department later tweeted the blaze was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

Officials recommend that people avoid the area due to high emergency traffic.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.